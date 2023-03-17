YouTube restores Donald Trump’s channel

By Brian Fung and Clare Duffy, CNN

YouTube on Friday said it would restore former president Donald Trump’s channel, more than two years after suspending it following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The move follows similar actions by Twitter and Facebook in recent months, although Trump has yet to resume posting on those platforms.

“We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” YouTube said in a statement Friday.

This is a developing story. More to come…

