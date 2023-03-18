I-Team Investigation: College of the Desert’s efforts to Cyber Safeguard its many computer networks

An I-Team investigation reveals what steps and measures are being taken at College of the Desert to prevent a future malware attack.

Two other previous incidents crippled campus computers for more than a week at a time over the past two and a half years. The first incident was in August 2020. The second was last year in early July.

Nick Lumsden is a founder of NYJL Advisers and an expert on cyber security with more than 20 years of experience in helping businesses recover from malware attacks. Lumsden said, “You never want to be a victim of the same type of attack again. That would be a failure.”

The latest July attack took down servers and computer data systems students and college administrators rely on every day to do their work. The College’s Board of Trustees called for an audit of the school’s IT systems in December. A board resolution called them “vulnerable” and “inefficient.”

I-Team Investigator Jeff Stahl has been digging into COD documents and talking to experts to see how the college is trying to better safeguard its many internet-connected systems.

COD Interim Public Information Officer Kristeen Farlow said, “We can’t say– I don't know that any entity, college, business, etc, individual could ever say that a malware attack will never happen.”

The college does say its tech staff is working hard to mitigate and implement new systems and procedures to prevent another attack or make one less invasive.

Is enough being done to prevent another damaging incident?

