Italy’s Democratic head blasts limit on LGBTQ parent rights

ROME (AP) — The head of Italy’s opposition Democratic Party has blasted a bureaucratic crackdown on LGBTQ families as ideological, cruel and discriminatory. Party leader Elly Schlein joined thousands of people at a demonstration in Milan to protest a move by the far-right-led Italian government to restrict the rights of LGBTQ parents. The Interior Ministry this week forced Milan to limit parental rights to the biological parent when same-sex couples register their children with the city. Such registrations are required for parents to get their relationship to a child recognized for purposes such as authorizing medical treatment or participation in school outings. Schlein vowed Saturday to push through legislation to better recognize and protect the rights of LGBTQ parents.

