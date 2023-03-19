3 children died and 2 adults were critically injured after Baltimore home fire

By Kia Fatahi and Zenebou Sylla, CNN

Three children are dead and two adults were critically injured in a fire early Saturday morning in a west Baltimore home, the city’s fire department said.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 3000 block of Brighton Street and initially rescued three children and two adults who were in critical condition, the Baltimore Fire Department tweeted around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

About an hour later, the fire department said the three children had died from their injuries.

The causes of the children’s deaths as well as the cause of the fire are under investigation, the fire department said. CNN has reached out to the medical examiner’s office but has not received a response.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, our communities and the men and women of @BaltimoreFire during this tragic loss,” the Baltimore Police Department tweeted.

