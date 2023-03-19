Sergio Perez wins the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, leading home another Red Bull one-two

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Sergio Perez took an assured victory at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sunday, ahead of his teammate Max Verstappen, as Red Bull reaffirmed its dominance over their Formula One competitors with a second successive one-two of the season.

Perez began the race in pole position and fought off a challenge from Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso who briefly took the race lead at the first corner before the Mexican reclaimed his position by the fourth lap.

But it was Verstappen’s performance which truly underlined the pace and power of Red Bull’s car.

The Dutchman, who won the season opener in Bahrain two weeks ago, started 15th on the grid after a power issue in qualifying, but sauntered through the field to move into second place behind Perez by the race’s halfway point.

The Red Bulls then pulled away from all their competition to secure the top two stops on the podium while Alonso finished in third.



