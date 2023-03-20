Activists demand EU halts ‘green’ funds for Spain ski resort

MADRID (AP) — Spanish environmental groups have called on the European Union to open an inquiry into the approval of 26.4 million euros of “green” recovery funds to join two ski resorts in the rapidly warming Pyrenees mountain range. Five Spanish groups sent a delegation to Brussels for meetings this week with European Union lawmakers and officials to urge greater scrutiny of a project that they say will cause irreversible damage to the glacial valley of Canal Roya in the Aragon region. The EU’s 724 billion-euro ($763 billion) COVID-19 recovery program is supposed to support member states to “build a greener, more digital and more resilient future,” with stringent rules on impacting biodiversity, water use and carbon emissions.

