Australia charges ex-soldier with murder over Afghan killing

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police have charged the first Australian veteran with murder for a killing in Afghanistan three years after a war crimes investigation found 19 Australian special forces soldiers could face charges for illegal conduct. A police statement says former Special Air Service Regiment trooper Oliver Schulz, was arrested Monday in New South Wales state and charged with the war crime of murder. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted. A military report released in 2020 found evidence that Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. The report recommended 19 current and former soldiers face criminal investigation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.