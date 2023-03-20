Gene Autry, Vista Chino & N. Indian Canyon Drive closed through Whitewater Wash

Update 3/21/23 11:50 a.m.

Gene Autry and Vista Chino have been closed once again due to due flooding, the city announced.

Original Report 3/20/23

The city of Palm Springs reopened East Vista Chino Road and Gene Autry Trail to traffic through the Whitewater wash early Tuesday morning. North Indian Canyon Drive remains closed through its Whitewater Wash crossing.

The three major traffic arteries were all closed Monday afternoon due to low visibility from blowing sand.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in place all day Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Coachella Valley will be under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, plus a High Wind Warning for areas of the High Desert and local mountains. A Winter Storm Warning will be in place from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

