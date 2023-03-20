Jury convicts three in 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion



A Florida jury convicted three men in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion on Monday.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

XXXTentacion, who was 20, was shot and killed outside of a motorsports store in Broward County in June 2018. He was also robbed of $50,000 in cash.

The Florida native, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, rose to fame after his song “Look at Me” went viral on social media and audio distribution platform SoundCloud in 2016, according to CNN affiliate WSVN-TV.

His 2018 album “?” premiered at No. 1 when it was released in March, according to Billboard. The album’s single “Sad!” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the charts.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of condolences from musicians like Kanye West, Tyga and Big Sean.

“Look At Me: XXXTENTACION,” a documentary about the rapper’s life and legacy, produced by his mother and his manager, was released in 2022.

Boatwright, Williams and Newsome will be sentenced on April 6.

CNN has reached out to the attorneys representing the three men for comment.

