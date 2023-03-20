Man arrested after windows smashed at Indian mission in UK

LONDON (AP) — British police say windows at India’s High Commission in London were smashed and two security guards were slightly injured during a demonstration by Sikh protesters. London’s Metropolitan Police force said a man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder outside the diplomatic mission on Sunday afternoon. The protesters are believed to be supporters of a Sikh separatist movement seeking to create a new homeland or breakaway state. The Indian government said the lack of security outside the building was “unacceptable” and it had summoned a senior British diplomat in New Delhi to demand an explanation. The British government and London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the incident.

