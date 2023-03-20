Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:34 PM
Published 4:52 PM

N Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, Gene Autry Trail closed at the wash

KESQ

The city of Palm Springs has shut down N Indian Canyon, Vista Chino and Gene Autry Trail at the Whitewater Wash.

Police said the three busy roads are closed due to low visibility from sand.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in place all day Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Coachella Valley will be under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, plus a High Wind Warning for areas of the High Desert and local mountains. A Winter Storm Warning will be in place from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content