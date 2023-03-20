N Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, Gene Autry Trail closed at the wash

The city of Palm Springs has shut down N Indian Canyon, Vista Chino and Gene Autry Trail at the Whitewater Wash.

Police said the three busy roads are closed due to low visibility from sand.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in place all day Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Coachella Valley will be under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, plus a High Wind Warning for areas of the High Desert and local mountains. A Winter Storm Warning will be in place from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

