Ohtani, Japan rally late, edge Mexico 6-5 to reach WBC final

By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.

Japan will face the defending champion United States in Tuesday’s championship game.

Ohtani went 2 for 4. The Los Angeles Angels star scored in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, three-run homer off reliever JoJo Romero.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports