Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student says she has had four surgeries and is going through a challenging recovery. First-grade teacher Abby Zwerner spoke publicly for the first time since the Jan. 6 shooting during an exclusive interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that partially aired Monday. Zwerner said she has some days when she “can’t get up out of bed.” She said she also has days when she is able to go about her day and make it to her appointments. More of the interview is scheduled to be broadcast Tuesday morning during the “Today” show.

