Top Afghan Taliban leader issues decree against nepotism

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The supreme leader of the Taliban has issued a decree against nepotism, barring officials in Afghanistan’s Taliban administration from hiring relatives in government positions. The shadowy leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, also ordered all Taliban officials to sack their sons and other relatives who are already working in the administration. The decree was posted late on Saturday on the Taliban government’s Twitter account. The tweet did not elaborate on the reasons behind it but the order followed rumors that many Taliban officials have appointed their sons and relatives in high-ranking positions. There were no further details on the decree.

