Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old girl shot, killed at South Holland hotel

By Stephanie Wade

SOUTH HOLLAND, Illinois (WLS) — A 21-year-old woman has been charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in the south suburbs, according to police.

Now, the family is left wondering how this could have happened, especially since the suspected killer known to the family.

Daysha Cazley’s family returned to the scene of the crime Saturday, where the teen was killed Monday morning.

“It’s very scary because we would never think in a million years that anything like this would happen to her,” said the Cazley’s cousin, Ariana Patterson.

“I just want to get answers, like what actually took place,” said Cazley’s mother, Regina Harris.

For a young woman who had so much life ahead of her, it was cut short in a senseless murder that her family will never fully understand.

“Just heartbroken as a mother,” Harris: said. “Her life was taken in such a short, early notice. She probably didn’t think nothing of it – her, just being a person, always helping and giving. She didn’t think her life was gonna be taken just like that.”

It was her big heart Harris believes that led to her daughter’s death.

South Holland police say around 6:15 a.m. Monday morning, Cazley and her friend got in some sort of dispute at this Holland Inn & Suites Hotel, where family believe the suspect was staying.

That’s when police say 21-year-old Kennisha Laing shot and killed the 16 year old.

Laing is now charged with first degree murder.

“She didn’t even think when it came down to killing my cousin, taking her life. She didn’t think about her future or the family she had, she didn’t think about anything. She really hurt us,” Patterson said.

She leaves behind a mother, father and countless family members who love her.

“She worked. She was always a hard worker. She just loved her sisters and brothers and family, anyone that came around her, she just had the energy of love,” Harris said.

“That was my only niece. And that right there, that’s something that I will never forget. That’s going to stay with me forever. This really destroyed me and I feel empty,” said Cazley’s aunt, Shannon Harris.

The suspect is being held with no bond at the Cook County Jail while a family is now trying to plan their daughter’s funeral.

