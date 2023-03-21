Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 1:27 PM

25-year-old Beaumont man killed after vehicles plunges down hillside near San Jacinto

KESQ

A 25-year-old motorist was killed when his vehicle plunged down a hillside along Highway 79 north of San Jacinto, authorities said today.

Daniel Franco of Beaumont was fatally injured about 4:30 p.m. Monday on the southbound 79, roughly a mile north of Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Franco apparently lost control of his GMC Yukon, veered off of the highway and went down a 200-foot embankment, officials said.   

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location a short time later and found the victim dead at the wheel of his SUV.  

The highway remained open.  

An investigation was continuing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP's San Gorgonio office at 951-769-2000.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

City News Service

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content