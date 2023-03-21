Milwaukee firefighter, his daughter recover together in Minnesota hospital

By Kristin Pierce

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee firefighter Jeff Rothmeier and his daughter are recovering together in a Minnesota hospital room.

Rothmeier was injured in the line of duty Saturday while working near 80th Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

After falling about two stories, he now has a concussion, spinal fractures and 10 broken ribs. His 10-year-old daughter, Fiona, is recovering after having her kidney removed on Monday.

Family members say Milwaukee’s fire chief had Rothmeier transported to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He was initially taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

To their family, that gesture meant a lot.

“I cried and I couldn’t believe it,” said AJ Fink, Rothermeier’s brother-in-law. “It just created the wholeness that they needed to be at Mayo together.”

It was a spark of love and support that’s now spreading. Hundreds of people have donated to the family’s GoFundMe page.

“Honestly, we’re in awe to have perfect strangers rallying around and say they’re praying and offering to make meals,” said Jamie Fink, Jeff’s sister-in-law.

Jeff and Fiona’s family says the money will help them financially as both of Fiona’s parents miss work and hospital bills stack up.

“It’s been a tough road leading up to this moment and now we’re hoping that this is sort of like the tippy top of the mountain and we’re not going to climb to any more heartache,” said Jamie Fink.

