Aaron Sorkin reveals he suffered a stroke in November

Aaron Sorkin has revealed he experienced a medical emergency last fall.

The Oscar-winning writer of “The Social Network” had a stroke in November while writing his first Broadway musical, “Camelot,” he told The New York Times.

Sorkin said his high blood pressure caused the stroke, with his doctor telling him “you’re supposed to be dead.”

“Mostly it was a loud wake-up call,” he said. “I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it’s not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong.”

Sorkin, who has since quit smoking, added, “If it’ll get one person to stop smoking then it’ll be helpful.”

He has also improved his diet and exercise routines, he said.

Sorkin, who also wrote “Molly’s Game,” “A Few Good Men,” and produced and created the “The West Wing” and “Sports Night,” added he is now feeling better and is able to write by hand, his favorite way to pen his scripts.

“There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again and I was concerned in the short term that I wasn’t going to be able to continue writing ‘Camelot,'” he told the Times. “Let me make this very, very clear. I’m fine. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I can’t work. I’m fine.”

