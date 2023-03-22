Activists call for action after 4 deaths at Milwaukee County Jail in 9 months

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — On Thursday, a 37-year-old man died inside the Milwaukee County Jail, the fourth death at the county jail in nine months.

On Tuesday, members of the Justice for Brieon Green Coalition held a protest outside of the Milwaukee County Safety Building.

They’re demanding Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball hold a press conference and that a non-law enforcement agency investigate the deaths.

In a statement Tuesday, two Milwaukee County leaders called for an audit of the jail.

County Supervisor Felesia Martin said in part, “Four deaths of citizens in our care while awaiting charges is unacceptable.”

“This marks the fourth death in custody in the jail in nine months. As with the last three, we stand with community demands for both transparency and footage to be released,” said Supervisor Clancy, chair of the Judiciary, Law Enforcement and General Services Committee.

