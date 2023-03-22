College of the Desert holds first public meeting to expedite schematic design plans

College of the Desert hosted the first of four public meetings that will cover the schematic design plans for the Palm Spring Development Project (PSDP).

Trustees discussed the master site plan and how to expedite the schematic design process during Wednesday’s meeting.

For more details about the first schematic design plan meeting, Watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The plans for the schematic designs were originally approved by the Desert Community College District Board of Trustees at their last meeting on February 16.

This approval came with some need for adjustments, mainly on how to combine the separate schematic design plans from 2021 and 2023 before submitting to the state for final approval.

This motion was approved after some pushback from some COD leaders who said that the 2023 schematic design plans were more financially suitable given the current student attendance numbers.

If you would like to attend the upcoming meetings, they will take place in the COD Multi-Purpose Room at the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Center at the Palm Desert Campus. If you would prefer to attend remotely via Zoom, you can click this link.

The next meetings are as follows:

April 19, 2023 9:30 am - 11:30 am

May 17, 2023 9:30 am - 11:30 am

June 14, 2023 9:00 am - 12:00 pm