Lance Hosler’s medals show “having a disability means absolutely nothing”

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon will bring thousands of people to the city this weekend, including one athlete who won’t let anything stop him from crossing the finish line.

“Even with having a disability, you can do whatever you want in life,” Lance Hosler said, “whatever challenges you have.”

Spoken like a real champion.

Hosler wakes up every day to his medals that hang over his bed. For him, it’s a special reminder.

“That having a disability means absolutely nothing,” Hosler said.

Hosler lives with cerebral palsy, which confines him mostly to a wheelchair.

“When I was born, I got a lack of oxygen in my brain,” Hosler said, “so because of that, I didn’t have enough oxygen to my legs. Young people take walking for granted.”

But not Hosler.

Growing up in Lititz, a small borough in Lancaster County, Hosler is the youngest of three.

Over time, he came to understand his physical condition would set him apart from his peers and siblings who are also athletes.

With a little push from his brother and sister, Hosler began racing.

Little did he know, his disability would feed his competitive spirit.

From his first 10K race, the Broad Street Run in 2014, to one of his favorites, the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon, Hosler says it takes a village to get him over the finish line.

“It’s a lot of fun because you do it with friends and family,” he said.

And a special entourage, Lance’s Ladies.

While he may be known for his winning spirit and his cute service dog, Milo, he ultimately wants to be remembered for how he makes people feel.

“People have told me I have the biggest heart,” Hosler said.

That’s a heart of gold.

This year’s Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon gets underway Sunday morning.

Hosler says he’s excited to compete and is hoping for great weather.

