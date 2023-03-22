Las Vegas police cracking down on short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks

By Dani Masten

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Security video from homeowners showed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department knocking on doors last Thursday.

One property owner said he was confused and surprised when officers returned a second time.

“Metro hit this house twice last Thursday,” said homeowner Louis Koorndyk. “Once in the morning and once in the afternoon,” he added.

Homeowner Louis Koorndyk said through security video that he saw Metro officers return the next day.

“Once they spoke to the mother and the mother was very upset over this,” said Koorndyk. “Did not understand why this was going on.”

Koorndyk explained the reaction from his Airbnb guests after having multiple encounters with Metro.

“When Metro came here, they implied that they are not good,” said Koorndyk. “They implied that they were in the house because they were going to throw a party.”

Metro said officers in all 10 area commands visit guests staying in rentals to make sure they are aware of noise ordinances especially around holiday weekends and say “LVMPD proactively contacted several short-term rental locations during spring break, where we have responded to problems in the past.”

Neighbors said they have never had any issues.

“Honest to God, there really are no issues,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. “They have had all kinds of people here. Every kind of person in the world. Some say hi some don’t say anything but we have never had an issue.”

Neighbors said police came knocking on their doors too.

“They never come around,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

“We are in a really good neighborhood; we don’t have issues here and I don’t understand why you would come knocking on a door,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Jackie Flores founder of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association said it has had many owners reach out with concerns about how this will impact their ability to rent out their homes.

“We have had people reach out to us,” said Flores. “They have provided video footage of the interaction that some officers have had with the guests.”

“Party houses is an extreme fallacy,” said Koorndyk. “There are other families like this out there relying on this income. “

Koorndyk said he now has to warn all his guests Metro might stop by during their stay.

Metro said homes they visit differ per area command and officers will visit homes based on previous encounters whether neighbors know about them or not.

We reached out to Airbnb about this but haven’t heard back.

