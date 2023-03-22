Skip to Content
Man found dead after attempting to crawl under train in Idaho Falls

By Andrea Olson

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A 53-year-old man was found dead over the weekend after he attempted to crawl under a train that suddenly started moving.

Police say the man was killed by the moving train.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Thomas Joseph Laird. According to police, next of kin has been notified. A family member contacted EastIdahoNews.com and said he was from Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the incident happened on Saturday. At 7:40 p.m., Idaho Falls police officers and Idaho Falls Fire-EMS responded to the Union Pacific Railroad railyard, near North Emerson Avenue and Sunset Drive for a report of a possibly dead person on the railroad tracks. When they arrived, they discovered the body.

Police learned he was not employed by the railroad and was trespassing on the property at the time.

The death does not appear to be suspicious in nature, Clements said.

