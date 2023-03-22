Palm Springs Councilmember Lisa Middleton running for State Senate in 2024

Palm Springs City Councilmember Lisa Middleton is running for State Senate in 2024. Middleton announced her campaign on Tuesday.

She will be running for California's 19th State Senate District. The newly drawn 19th State District covers parts of the Coachella Valley and San Bernardino County, including Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, and La Quinta. Other notable cities include Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Banning, etc.

Middleton was elected to the Palm Springs City Council in 2017, making her the first transgender person elected to a non-judicial political office in California. She was re-elected to a four-year term in 2020.

Lisa Middleton celebrates her election victory (11/07/17)

In 2022, she made history by becoming the first transgender Mayor in California's history.

If elected to the Senate, Middleton would make history again as the first out transgender person to serve in the California Legislature.

Middleton has a long history as a public servant and community activist even before her time on the city council.

Middleton spent 36 years with California's State Compensation Insurance Fund. At her retirement, she was the senior vice president of Internal Affairs with executive responsibility for internal audits, fraud investigation, public records, and governance. She was also a member of California's Fraud Assessment Commission, which she chaired in 2010.

Locally, she served as a member of the Palm Springs Planning Commission and as chairwoman of the Organized Neighborhoods of Palm Springs. She is a member of the board of directors of the Equality California Institute and the Desert LGBTQ Center. In 2014 she was the Center's interim executive director.

