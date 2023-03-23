House GOP fails to override Biden veto of ESG investing ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House has failed to override President Joe Biden’s first veto. The House was trying to override Biden’s veto of a Republican-led bill that would have banned the consideration of environmental, social or governance issues in investment decisions. The “ESG” investments have grown in popularity, but Republicans sought to ban what they call “woke” practices. Biden vetoed their bill and House Republicans failed to mount the necessary two-thirds votes needed to override the president’s veto. It failed mostly along party lines. The standoff was a first test of the strength of the new Republican majority in the House as it confronts the Democratic president in the White House.

