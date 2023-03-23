NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature has given final approval to a Medicaid expansion agreement. Thursday’s state House vote reverses longstanding opposition to the measure, which now goes to expansion advocate and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature. GOP legislative leaders reached a deal earlier this month, wrapping up years of debate over whether the politically closely divided state should accept the federal government’s coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults. North Carolina was one of 11 states that hadn’t yet adopted expansion. The bill contains one caveat: A state budget law must be passed before expansion can be carried out.

