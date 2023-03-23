‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ trailer offers deeper look into the monarch’s origin story

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The Queen of England is ascending the throne in the official trailer for Netflix’s “Bridgerton” prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

India Amarteifio stars as a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel’s sharp-witted Queen Charlotte, to whom viewers were first introduced in 2020 when the Regency-era series “Bridgerton” premiered on the streamer.

The new trailer, released on Thursday, opens with Queen Charlotte wondering why King George (Corey Mylchreest), the King of England, and his royal family want her to wed the king in an arranged marriage.

“It is time we were united as a society,” Princess Agusta (Michelle Fairley) says to the young queen in the trailer, insisting that she makes “as many babies as possible.”

Centering on the young Queen Charlotte’s “rise to prominence and power,” the series follows her journey as her “marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” according to Netflix.

Queen Charlotte is later seen trying to escape the royal grounds by climbing over a wall when she comes face to face with King George himself.

“I realize you have no reason to like me,” he later says. “But if you give me one evening of your time, it might make you hate me a little bit less.”

Clips of steamy romance scenes, choreographed dance numbers in a grand ballroom, nefarious courtiers and an opulent royal wedding are teased throughout the trailer as Queen Charlotte is seen trying to navigate her new marriage and her place in history.

Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will reprise their “Bridgerton” roles in the series, alongside new characters played by Fairley, Sam Clemmett and Freddie Dennis.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will be available to stream on Netflix on May 4.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.