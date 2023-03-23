Swiss central bank says crisis halted as it hikes interest rates

By Mark Thompson, CNN

Switzerland’s banking crisis has been halted, the country’s central bank said Thursday as it hiked interest rates for the fourth time in a bid to contain inflation.

Together with the Swiss government and financial market regulator FINMA, the Swiss National Bank helped orchestrate the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS on Sunday to prevent the collapse of the country’s second-biggest bank.

“The measures announced at the weekend … have put a halt to the crisis,” the central bank said in a statement. “The SNB is providing large amounts of liquidity assistance in Swiss francs and foreign currencies. These loans are backed by collateral and subject to interest.”

Thursday’s half-a-percentage point hike takes Swiss interest rates to 1.5%, and is in line with the majority of forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

Swiss inflation stands at 3.4%, far above the Swiss National Bank’s target range of 0-2%.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

