Art duo Glibert and George get their own gallery in London

LONDON (AP) — U.K.-based art duo Gilbert and George have been creating beguiling and unsettling art together for over half a century. Now they are opening the Gilbert and George Center, a permanent gallery in London devoted to their work. The building opens to the public April 1 with an exhibition of the bold, large-scale photo assemblies for which the pair has become famous. Admission is free. George Passmore, one half of the duo, says their slogan has long been “Art for all.” The art center has 3,000 square feet (280 square meters) of exhibition space and is located just off bustling Brick Lane in London’s East End, the area where Gilbert and George live and work.

