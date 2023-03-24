Skip to Content
Early cancer detection test available at Galleri Classic

Professional competition tees off Friday at the Galleri Classic golf tournament. The event's main sponsor is Grail, Inc. Its mission is to detect cancer early, so the possibility for treatment is greater.

At the tournament grounds at Mission Hills Country Club, guests can take the Galleri test. It's a multi-cancer early detection test designed to detect a shared cancer signal across more than 50 types of cancer.

It offers the benefits of detecting a cancer signal shared by many cancers not commonly screened for today to allow for earlier treatment. It's done with a simple blood draw. If a cancer signal is found, the results can predict where the cancer is located in the body to help your healthcare provider with your next results.

The Galleri test is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older. It is not recommended if you are pregnant, 21 years old or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment. The Galleri test is intended to be used in addition to, and not replace, other cancer screening tests your healthcare provider recommends.

