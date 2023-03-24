‘John Wick 4’ has a pivotal post-credits scene

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

No spoilers here, but you may want to hang around after the credits run for “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

That’s because there’s a post credit scene that will have plenty of people talking.

Keanu Reeves reprises his role in the famous franchise about a hitman who is forced out of retirement when all he really wants is peace, and at almost 2 hours and 49 minutes, this latest film is the longest yet.

Yet, after the credits roll, there is a scene which flows nicely with the themes the films have come to be known and loved for over the years.

Again, no spoilers, but it ties some things together.

Shay Hatten, one of the films co-writers, talked to Polygon about the new movie and said it’s not hard to see “why we empathize with John so much.”

“No matter how many people he kills, you recognize, well, he didn’t really have a choice,” Hatten said. “He fell into this life, and now he’s just trying to get out and honor the memory of his wife. But it’s a really challenging thing to do.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is in theaters now.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.