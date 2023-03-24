King Charles state visit to France postponed due to clash with pension protests

By Pierre Bairin, CNN

King Charles’s state visit to France has been postponed in light of protests planned next week over the French government’s controversial pension reforms.

“In view of yesterday’s announcement of a new national day of action against pension reform on Tuesday, March 28 in France, the visit of King Charles III, originally scheduled for March 26-29 in our country, will be postponed,” the Élysée Palace announced in a statement Friday.

“This decision was taken by the French and British governments, after a telephone exchange between the President of the Republic and the King this morning, in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions that correspond to our friendly relationship. This state visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

This is a developing story — more to come

