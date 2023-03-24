Ling Ma, Beverly Gage among authors honored by book critics

NEW YORK (AP) — Ling Ma’s sharp and surreal “Bliss Montage” and Beverly Gage’s sweeping biography of the late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, “G-Man,” are among the winners of the National Book Critics Circle awards. Other works awarded by the NBCC on Thursday night included Isaac Butler’s “The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act” for nonfiction, Hua Hsu’s “Stay True” for memoir, Cynthia Cruz’s “Hotel Oblivion” for poetry and Timothy Bewes’ “Free Indirect” for criticism. Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov’s “Grey Bees,” translated by Boris Dralyuk, won for best translated book, and Morgan Talty’s “Night of the Living Rez” was named best debut work.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.