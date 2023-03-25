Judge rules online archive’s book service violated copyright

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has sided with four publishers who sued an online archive over its scanning of millions of copyrighted works and offering them for free to the public. Judge John G. Koeltl of U.S. District Court in Manhattan ruled that the Internet Archive was producing “derivative” works that required permission of the copyright holder. The Archive was not transforming the books in question into something new, but simply scanning them and lending them as ebooks from its web site. “An ebook recast from a print book is a paradigmatic example of a derivative work,” Koeltl wrote.

