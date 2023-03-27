25-year-old mom of two shot to death while holding her 4-year-old child in her arms

By Maria DeBone

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — A mother of two was shot to death while holding her 4-year-old child in her arms.

Police said the man accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Sharelle Johnson is also accused of shooting another person before leaving with his 9-month-old child, prompting an Amber Alert lasting more than 12 hours.

The connection between Deon Monk and the shooting victims is unknown.

Johnson’s family said Sharelle was sitting on her bed holding her child when she was killed. They said it should’ve never happened to her. They said they’re sick of gun violence and want to know why the suspected shooter did this. They said while they want justice, they also want the community to know how much Sharelle meant to them. They said she was goofy, loving, and minded her own business. Her twin brother, who also lives there, said she was collateral for someone else’s mistake.

“It feels surreal knowing that I can’t go home and her being there. It hurts more that she literally had nothing to do with the situation,” Levelle Johnson said. “She is literally half of me,” he said.

He said it will take time for his family to cope with her loss.

“My daughter is talking about her aunt being gone. Her aunt being shot because she witnessed the entire thing,” Johnson said.

He said she was a wonderful mother who would do anything for her two children.

“She would have give her life for them kids. It was nothing you can tell her. She would have done whatever she could for her kids. She was trying to go back fo school, she was trying to do what she could for them kids,” Johnson said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Monk is in custody in Greensboro and facing a list of charges, including first-degree murder.

He’s also charged with the following:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder Shooting into Occupied Dwelling Assault on a Female Child Endangerment Assault in the Presence of a Minor Discharge a Firearm in the City Limits

