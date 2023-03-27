Cristiano Ronaldo marks two-goal performance with new celebration against Luxembourg

By George Ramsay, CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Luxembourg 6-0, marking his first goal with a new celebration.

After bundling in Nuno Mendes’ headed pass from close range, Ronaldo ran to the corner flag to perform his iconic “Siu” celebration — pirouetting in the air before landing in a power stance.

But this time, he ended his goal-scoring routine by pretending to be asleep, an apparent reference to his habit of taking several naps a day.

Ronaldo provided a glimpse of the new celebration after scoring for Manchester United against Everton last year, and his former club said the 38-year-old’s sleeping position was a source of amusement to his teammates when the squad traveled to and from games.

His first-half brace for Portugal on Sunday takes Ronaldo’s tally for his country to 122 goals in 198 games having set the international appearance record against Liechtenstein three days before.

In between Ronaldo’s goals, João Félix and Bernardo Silva both scored headers to give Portugal a 4-0 lead at halftime against Luxembourg.

Another header from Otávio and a good finish from Rafael Leão — who had seen his penalty saved three minutes earlier — completed the rout, meaning Portugal has now scored 10 goals without conceding across its first two qualifying games for Euro 2024.

In the other games in group J, Iceland defeated Liechtenstein 7-0 — the team’s greatest margin of victory in an official match — and Slovakia overcame Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.