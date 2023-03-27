Skip to Content
Freight train carrying iron or derails in Mojave Desert

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A freight train carrying iron ore derailed in a remote area of the Mojave Desert on Monday but there were no injuries, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said in a tweet that “numerous” cars derailed but did not give a specific number.

“No current threat to the area,” the tweet said.

The derailment site was in the Mojave National Preserve near Kelso Depot, a historic railroad site about 160 miles (257 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

Associated Press

