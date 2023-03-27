High school quarterback met with huge celebration after final chemo treatment

By Chanteé Lans

Click here for updates on this story

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) — A Long Island high school football player diagnosed with cancer was welcomed with a big celebration from dozens of his friends outside a hospital after finishing his last chemo treatment on Thursday.

It’s been a long time coming for Brandt Morgan.

“I’ve been waiting two and a half years for this day,” he said.

The Jericho High School quarterback is now cancer free.

“It’s the biggest accomplishment of my entire life,” Morgan said.

His mother, Abby Morgan, said she’s hysterical, but the proudest mom in the world.

Brandt Morgan’s stepmother Maria Peppy said it’s the end of a nightmare.

“To see that child strong and big then to nothing and now strong and big again, it’s amazing and he’s just my hero,” she said.

For Morgan, after being surrounded by family and dozens of his friends, he says there’s no one else he would rather see.

“We’ve been best friends for a really long time, almost all of our lives, ever since kindergarten,” Morgan’s friend Cody said. “He’s been my quarterback for as long as I can remember.”

Morgan’s assistant junior varsity coach said it’s unbelievable to be here and “experience this.”

“All of his hard work, all of the effort that he put into the football field and conquering cancer, this is incredible, I’m so happy for him,” he said.

Morgan’s mom said the Jericho coaches stood by their side and knew what Morgan was capable of.

“Every night I would put my head down on the pillow,” Brandt Morgan said. “I’d dream about doing all the things, throwing passes, taking hits, scoring touchdowns and I did all that. Nothing else matters.”

“He’s my warrior,” Abby Morgan said. “I’m honored that’s why I asked if I could wear his jersey.”

And so, they celebrated!

“I don’t have to walk in here and get anymore treatments or anything and cancer is behind me and I have my whole life ahead of me to do great things and a whole future to succeed and do special things ahead,” Brandt Morgan said.

Brandt graduates this year. He hasn’t picked his college yet, but he knows his major. It will be sports psychology to help other athletes overcome obstacles on and off the field.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.