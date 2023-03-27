Scammers attempting to defraud farmworkers out of COVID-19 relief payments￼

Authorities and advocates across California are warning against scammers that are attempting to defraud farm workers out of their COVID-19 direct relief payments.

Local organizations like TODEC and other farmworker organizations are providing $600 payments as a part of the federal government’s attempts to provide relief to those affected by the pandemic through the Farm and Food Workers Relief Grant program.

According to La Cooperativa, scammers have been posing as farmworker organizations and have been charging individuals to process the otherwise free application.

People who have been affected by this fraudulent application process are now asking for answers and help to get their money back.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with organizations like TODEC for more on how local farm workers may have been affected and how to avoid similar scams.