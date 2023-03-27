School admin allegedly 1 of 8 men caught in sex trafficking sting by Oregon police

By FOX 12 Staff

LAKE OSWEGO Oregon (KPTV) — Eight men were arrested Thursday after a human trafficking for sex sting by the Lake Oswego Police Department, with one man also charged with giving police a false name, they said on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Centennial School District confirmed that one of the men, identified by police as 52-year-old Terrance A. Schloth of Gresham, is an employee of the district. As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Schloth was listed in the district’s staff directory as “Administrator – Assistant Principal” at Centennial High School in Gresham.

A spokesperson for the district said they were told by police on Friday that Schloth was under investigation and he was placed on administrative leave. Staff and families at CHS were notified that an employee of the school was under investigation, the district said.

“District leaders will cooperate with the authorities and provide relevant details as they become available,” the spokesperson said. “Centennial School District remains focused on the academic and social well-being of its students and is committed to ensure they have a safe and secure learning environment.”

During the trafficking sting operation, police posing as decoys were contacted by men who offered to pay money in exchange for the decoys to perform requested sexual acts, police said.

Police did not release any further information about how they operated the sting, but said that eight men agreed to meet with the decoys. When they arrived, they were arrested and charged.

Seven men were cited for commercial sexual solicitation (ORS 167.008) and released. Police said an eighth man, later identified as Schloth, gave police a false name and refused to identify himself. He was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail while police identified him. He also faces charges for giving false information to police.

The other seven were identified as:

38-year-old Stephen R Berry of Portland 24-years-old Maximilien Aquitaine of Hillsboro 26-year-old Austin L. Olson of Federal Way, Wash. 31-year-old Vincent S. Namauleg of Tualatin 47-year-old German D. Pascual of Tualatin 27-year-old Jake R. Walt of Fontana, Calif. 39-years-old Erik J Bjorman of Oregon City

In Clackamas County, sex buyers are sometimes eligible for diversion programs where they attend educational training that highlights the impact buyers have on the lives of sex trafficking victims.

