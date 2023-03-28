City council, residents discuss apartment complex proposal in La Quinta

Plans for a proposed 284-unit apartment complex, called Troutdale Village, were discussed in Tuesday night's city council meeting.

It was a full house with council members and residents speaking our about the proposal.

Last week, News Channel 3 spoke with La Quinta residents who expressed their concerns with the project. Many of them citing traffic as a major problem.

The Troutdale Village would be built at the corner of Washington Street and Avenue 50 in La Quinta.

It would consist of 284 units covering about 14 acres. 70 of the units would be for moderate-income households. The City has published several reports in relation to the project.

