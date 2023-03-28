New York grand jury won’t hear Trump case again this week

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to an adult film star will not hear that case again this week, two court sources familiar with proceedings told CNN.

The grand jury will not meet Wednesday and will be hearing an unrelated case on Thursday. The grand jury does not meet on Fridays.

NBC News was first to report.

The Manhattan grand jury adjourned Monday without taking a vote on whether to indict Trump, a source familiar with the proceeding told CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

