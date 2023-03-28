Sources: 10-year-old charged in 12-year-old brother’s accidental shooting

By Alyana Gomez

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot by his 10-year-old brother in what police believe was an accidental shooting.

“A 12-year-old Black male was found suffering a gunshot wound to the chest and arm. He was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition thankfully,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street in Strawberry Mansion.

Sources tell 6abc that the 10-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with possession of a gun, simple assault and aggravated assault.

At a news conference Monday, Krasner would not provide any details on the juvenile’s arrest, but his office did say that police are looking for the parent who owned the gun.

“I would encourage parents not to get a gun because the truth is you’re in about five times as much danger if you put a gun in your home as if you don’t,” said Krasner.

Another child getting their hands on a loaded gun that should be locked away somewhere safe is a common problem in the city of Philadelphia.

Sources say non-fatal shootings involving kids under the age of 15 are up 64% this year. Four children were shot by this time last year, compared to 11 so far this year.

“We are encouraging everyone to use every opportunity that you can at this time to do what you can to protect our children. They are in desperate need in these times,” said Bob Listenbee, the First Assistant District Attorney at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

