United Way of Southwest Louisiana assist in Mississippi tornado aftermath

By Erin Griffin

Mississippi (KATC) — The aftermath of the tornado on March 25th in Rolling Fork Mississippi has left many homes and businesses down to dust and unliveable conditions.

At least 26 people have reportedly been killed with dozens more injured following devastating storms.

Many in Acadiana are working to help out in the tornado clean up.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana is stepping in to help our neighbors in Mississippi.

United way of Southwest Louisiana wants Acadiana to know that any amount of money can help in assisting those who have lost everything due to the tornado.

“Right now we do believe what they do need is financial support because, we’re not there we do not know only they know what they need at every given moment and that changes. We think that the best way we can serve them is through financial gifts so that they in turn can make those decisions, themselves of what they need and how they need to help the people in their community.” said Denise Durel, President & CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana.

