Actress Melissa Joan Hart describes helping children flee campus after Nashville school shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she was near Nashville’s Covenant School soon after Monday’s deadly shooting of six people, including three children, and helped some students get away from the scene.

“My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today,” Hart said in an Instagram video posted Tuesday. Hart said she waited a day to release the video because it was “too raw to post” on the day of the shooting.

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school,” said Hart.

“We helped all these tiny little … kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Hart is best known for her work as a child actor, starring in the sitcoms “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” She said her own children’s school did not hold classes Monday because of previously scheduled parent-teacher conferences.

Hart said this was not the first time her family has been in close proximity to a school shooting. “We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook,” she said, referring to the 2012 elementary school massacre that left 20 children and six adults dead.

“I just don’t know what to say anymore. It is just, enough is enough.”

The Nashville attack unfolded Monday morning at the private Christian elementary school, when a heavily armed shooter fired through glass doors to gain access and killed three 9-year-old students and three adults before being fatally shot by police.

It was the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a year and the 19th shooting at a school or university so far in 2023 that left at least one person wounded, a CNN count shows.

