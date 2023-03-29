Children aboard school bus may have seen suspicious death in Plainfield

By Kristina Russo

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police say that an incident occurred this morning concerning a “suspicious death.”

There is an ongoing active investigation in the area of Beechwood Blvd.

Superintendent Paul Brenton issued a release to families after students on bus 16 may have witnessed the tragedy.

“We believe very few students on bus 16 had a view of the tragedy. However, in an effort to be proactive and to support all of our students, our counselors and support staff will be meeting individually with students who rode the bus this morning, to check in and provide support if needed,” Brenton said.

There is no information regarding the identity of the individual or circumstances around the fatal incident at this time.

