City of Dallas Marshal’s Office makes drug bust in park
By ANNIE GIMBEL
DALLAS (KTVT) — Deputies with the City of Dallas Marshal’s Office busted someone for parking on the grass at a park and found drugs in the process.
Individually packaged marijuana and THC with price tags were packed in a box deputies discovered.
The violator also had outstanding warrants, according to deputies.
“Needless to say the park is considered a Drug Free Zone. So the violator obtained a felony charge,” the department shared on its Facebook page.
It’s illegal to park on the grass in a city park unless the driver is permitted or exempt.
