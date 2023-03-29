Skip to Content
Courting Justice: Thursday at 6PM on News Channel 3

Since October, more than 2,000 court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County. This includes cases involving child sexual assault, attempted murder, DUIs, misdemeanors, domestic violence.

This is due to a backlog caused by the pandemic. Officials cited a lack of available judicial resources, or courtroom space, to receive a speedy disposition by trial, as guaranteed under the state constitution.

News Channel 3's Angela Chen discovered that the Coachella Valley saw a disproportionate amount of cases dismissed.

Angela spoke with Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin and got answers from judges of the Riverside County Superior Court.

Find out what she uncovered, watch the special report, Courting Justice, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

