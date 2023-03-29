Credit Suisse is still helping ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes, Senate panel says

By Matt Egan, CNN

Credit Suisse is complicit in ongoing tax evasion by ultra-wealthy Americans, including a potentially criminal conspiracy involving the failure to disclose nearly $100 million in secret offshore accounts held by a single family, a Senate investigation released Wednesday finds.

The two-year investigation by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden alleges major violations of the 2014 plea agreement Credit Suisse reached with the US Justice Department for enabling thousands of wealthy Americans to avoid taxes.

“At the center of this investigation are greedy Swiss bankers and catnapping government regulators,” Wyden said in a statement, “and the result appears to be a massive, ongoing conspiracy to help ultra-wealthy US citizens to evade taxes and rip off their fellow Americans.”

The Senate panel said Credit Suisse, under pressure from investigators, has identified 23 additional large and undeclared accounts belonging to ultra-wealthy Americans, each with assets above $20 million. More reviews are underway, the Senate committee said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated

