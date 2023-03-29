Englewood man accused of killing and dismembering family: “one of the most gruesome crime scenes they’ve ever been a part of”

By KCNC Staff

Englewood (KCNC) — The Englewood Police Department says a man has been taken into custody after two of his family members were discovered dead, while one was dismembered inside an apartment.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, the department received a report from Reginald Maclaren, 81, who said his wife and adult daughter were murdered. He told authorities that he believes the suspect used a hammer.

Investigators responded to 901 Englewood Parkway and located Maclaren inside the apartment. When officers entered the apartment, they found two victims inside large trashcans that were on the floor of the living room and kitchen area.

Tracy Jones, division chief of investigations at Englewood Police Department, described a brutal scene at a news conference Tuesday.

“Some of our detectives have been detectives for 20 years and they describe this as one of the most gruesome crime scenes they’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined the victims were both killed with an axe and one of them was dismembered with a saw.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Maclaren for the murders as he was taken into custody.

CBS News Colorado reporter Karen Morfitt learned when detectives interviewed Maclaren, he admitted to the crime and revealed that he killed his family members because he was in fear of the cost of living.

An affidavit reveal Maclaren had recently lost his job and the family was facing eviction.

The affidavit says Maclaren revealed to detectives that he’s worked with the homeless population in the past and he knew “what a miserable life that was.”

Maclaren believed he had to commit the murders due to him no longer being able to pay the rent and didn’t want his family to suffer through homelessness, while having no regrets on the crime because he feels they are in a better place, according to an affidavit.

He allegedly carried out the murders on the day the family was ordered to vacate the home, but investigators are still looking to determine if that is the motive.

Maclaren will have a court hearing this week in the Arapahoe County District Court.

The Englewood Police Department is encouraging anyone that needs assistance to contact them as at the agency pledges to help.

“Please contact the Englewood Police Department,” Jones expressed. “We have corresponders, we have a MRU… Mobile Response Unit. That’s their job.”

